Moderate rains to persist for the next 24 hours in Telangana

Hyderabad: With heavy clouds circling the state, Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with most areas to receive moderate rains in the next 24 hours.

Districts listed under the radar of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) will receive moderate rains including Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem, Mulugu, Siddipet, Bhadradri and Suryapet. All other districts are expected to receive light rains.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area is likely to receive light rains in the next 24 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 18 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius.

In the state, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 18 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 47.3 mm was recorded in Kapra and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts under the GHMC area.

The highest rainfall of 118.8 mm in the state was recorded in the Venkatapuram, Mulugu district.