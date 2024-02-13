Modern education must be included in Madaris’ syllabi, assert Islamic scholars

Jaipur: Well-known Islamic scholars from abroad and India strongly emphasised on including modern education viz. Mathematics, Science, Computers and technical education et al. in the curriculum of Madrasa education syllabus while addressing the assemblage in the graduation ceremony of the prestigious Jaipur-based Islamic seminary Jamea-Tul-Hidaya (Hidaya University) on Sunday.

The Convocation Ceremony of the Jamea-Tul-Hidaya was presided over by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi, general secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, (AIMPLB). Dr. Al-Sheikh Ibrahim bin Nasir Al-Sawafi from Sultanate of Oman was the chief guest while Mufti Barkatullah Abdul Qadir Qasmi from England was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The other luminaries who were seated on the stage included Prof. Mohsin Usmani Nadvi from New Delhi, Maulana Ataur Rahman from Assam, Dr. Mujahid Salim (Jaipur), Noor Elahi Shamsi (Jaipur), Farooq Abbas Khatri (Jaipur), Abdul Hafeez Master (Jaipur) Amjad Osman Khan.

Delivering his presidential address Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi, who also happens to be Rector of the Jamea-Tul-Hidaya, said: “We have to connect the educational system and curriculum of our Madaris (Islamic schools) with economics because no knowledge can be effective unless it is connected with it. Great scientists, economists and mathematicians were born when our religious institutions imparting education were connected with economics. However, when we abandoned it, we started lagging behind in the progress of the world in comparison to other communities”. He appealed to the officials managing madaris all over the country to understand the requirements of the present era and pay attention to the intellectual and educational training of students while equipping them with religious and contemporary education before sending them on to the field of action in society.

Dream

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi recalled that the education system and curriculum of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya is a dream of his great grandfather Hazrat Maulana Hidayat Ali Mujaddidi who had visualised it. Jamea-Tul-Hidaya is a revolutionary step in the field of Islamic education taken by a well known Islamic scholar as well as a great priest Maulana Mohammed Abdur Rahim Mujaddidi. This great idea was introduced by Hazrat Maulana Mohammed Hidayat Ali Mujaddidi (a great priest of his era) more than 75 years ago, and Hazrat Maulana Mohammed Abdur Rahim Mujaddidi gave it a practical shape. He planted that sapling and then fed it with his sweat, tears and blood.

Chief guest Dr. Al-Sheikh Ibrahim bin Nasir Al-Sawafi from Sultanate of Oman speaking on the occasion urged the Madaris managements to take up steps for students to learn and master Arabic as well as other languages. He said that any knowledge that is beneficial to humanity should be learned. Expressing his happiness on his visit of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya, he said that it has a curriculum that includes religious, contemporary and technical education. Students should study with perseverance and dedication. He stressed that other Madaris should also adopt this curriculum which is very much needed. Turning his attention towards the students, he urged them after leaving your alma mater should work for the propagation of Islam and welfare of Muslims.

Mufti Barkatullah Abdul Qadir Qasmi, Professor of Hadith and Fiqh in Ibrahim College of London, who is also an expert in Islamic banking, while hailing the noteable characteristics of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya curriculum, said that the education he had gained after toiling for 30 years was now available in only 12-13 years. Talking briefly about self that he did 10th, 12th, graduation and post-graduation but now you can do graduation directly. He said that such institutions like Jamea-Tul-Hidaya should be opened in every district of India to bridge the gap between ancient and modern education.

Prof. Mohsin Usmani Nadvi and Dr. Mujahid Salim also spoke on the occasion. While Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi administrated oath of commitment to the students who graduated as Muftis and Aalims from Jamea-Tul-Hidaya in this academic year.

Meanwhile, Maulana Hafiz Mohammad Ayaz of Delhi, a visually impaired student, was cynosure of all eyes in the Graduation ceremony as he notched up top First position in the examination of one year Online Ifta course conducted by the Department of Ifta in Jamea-Tul-Hidaya. Besides Certificate he was presented Rs. 25,000/- as prize money along with a laptop. While, Maulana Eid Mohammad and Mohammad Ashraf Ali, both of Jaipur, bagged second and third position respectively. Both were presented certificates along with mobile phone sets as a prize for their performance.

“Nishan-e-Hidayat” Award to 3 ex-students every year

Meanwhile, Jamea-Tul-Hidaya’s three ex-students viz. Late Maulana Jameel Rahimi, Maulana Fazlur Rahim and Mufti Mohammad Adil Khan Rahimi Tonki were honoured with “Nishan-e-Hidayat” Awards for their exceptional performances in their respective fields. This award has been instituted by the management of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya from this year and shall be awarded every year now onwards to three ex-students of Jamea for their notable services in their areas of activities.

Features of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya Curriculum

In order to achieve its great goals, the Jamea-Tul-Hidaya has included religious studies, Quran and Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence, biography and history, Arabic, Urdu language and literature as well as modern sciences, geography, mathematics, English, and Hindi in its curriculum. The subjects of Modern Education have been included in such a way that religious studies are not affected and the students who graduate from here are self-sufficient in life. For this, technical education has been properly managed.

Some courses approved by the Central government are also offered to the students while they are in the Jamea, so that when the student graduates he will have a certificate of the government courses along with the credentials of the Jamea-Tul-Hidaya. Thereby they can be eligible to be admitted to modern universities along with students of other schools and colleges.

Accreditation from Saudi Arabia Universities

Saudi Arabian Universities namely Jamia Islamia (Madinah Munawara) and Jamia Mulk Saud (Riyadh) have approved the credentials of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya. Some graduates of Jamea are already enrolled in these universities and are studying there.

While there are hundreds of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya graduates who have received higher education in religious studies in other universities of the country and abroad. There are a large number of students who enrolled themselves in universities and studied modern sciences and many of these students are faculty members in Indian universities.

Meanwhile, three students of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya namely Mohammad Kamil, Mohammad Sufiyan and Mohammad Saadan delivered speeches in Arabic, Urdu and English respectively to exhibit their talent in public speaking.

At the outset of the Convocation ceremony Qari Inam-ul-Huq of Surat rendered Surah Al-Rahman from the Holy Qur’an in very impressive and imitable style which was appreciated by one and all. Later, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujaddidi presented mementos while Dr. Mohammad Shoaib honoured all guests on the dais with a special scarf on the occasion.

The function was compeered with aplomb by Maulana Habib-ur-Rahim Nadvi and Maulana Mohammad Abrar Khan Nadvi. Mohammad Yameen and Mohammad Adil rendered Tararna of Jamea-Tul-Hidaya on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Maulana Mohammad Shamshad Nadvi, Qazi Dar-ul-Qaza All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamea Tul Hidayah, Jaipur and also faculty member of Jamea and another faculty member of Jamea Maulana Mukarram Mirza Husain Qasmi with their team put in untiring efforts to make the programme a great success.