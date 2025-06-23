Modi 3.0 marked by 947 hate-related incidents in one year: Report

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights and the Quill Foundation released a new report recording 947 hate-related incidents in India during one year of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The report titled ‘Hate Crime Report, Mapping First Year of Modi’s Third Government,’ tracks hate crimes and hate speeches between June 7, 2024 and June 7, 2025.

Of the total 947 hate-related incidents, 345 were hate speeches and 602 were hate crimes. This includes Muslim and Christian communities.

Hate crime

Out of the 602 recorded hate crimes, 174 involved physical violence, and 29 resulted in death. All victims were Muslims. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of incidents, with 217, followed by 101 in Maharashtra, 100 in Madhya Pradesh, and 84 in Uttarakhand. All are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled.

Interestingly, Manipur, which has been reeling under ethnic violence for more than a year, recorded only one hate crime targeted against minorities.

The report states that nearly 398 cases were harassment or intimidation, 174 were physical attacks, 124 were mob violence, and 29 resulted in deaths. All were Muslims.

A screenshot of the report showing different types of hate crime

Hate speech

Out of the 345 recorded hate speech incidents, 257 were made by members of a political party or right-wing affiliated outfits. BJP topped the list with 178, followed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad with 21 and Bajrang Dal with 20.

“Five hate speeches were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 63 by BJP chief ministers and 71 by elected government officials,” the report said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 39 incidents, followed by 41 each in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, 39 in Uttarakhand and 32 in Madhya Pradesh. All are BJP-ruled.

Punjab and Kashmir recorded the least amount of hate speech incidents.

“Out of the 345 recorded hate speech incidents, 288 were made in public gatherings/rallies/meetings, while seven were made during Parliament or Assembly sessions, 23 were made online and 27 were made in press conferences or interviews,” the report reads.

A screenshot of the report showing situations where hate speech was made

The report highlights that hate speech can have multiple subtexts. “It can promote hateful stereotypes and then provoke violence, or boast of obtaining a disputed place of worship, attack the religious beliefs of minorities, and then provoke violence,” the report read.

Hate-related incidents after Pahalgam terror attack

There was a spike in hate crimes and speeches soon after the deadly April 22 Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam terror attack that took away 26 lives.

As many as 87 incidents of hate crimes and 20 incidents of hate speech were recorded, directly attacking Indian Muslims. Nearly, 136 Muslims were affected.

“Of the 87 hate crimes, only 51 were directly related to the Pahalgam terror attack, while the remaining 36 were indirect. At least seven hate crime incidents were reported every day,” the report read.

Victims of hate-related incidents

During Modi’s first year of rule in his third term, 504 out of the 602 recorded hate crimes were documented by the media. There were 2964 victims, including 1460 Muslims and 1504 Christians.

“As many as 1460 Muslims were affected in 419 incidents, while 1504 Christians were affected in 85 incidents. Even though Christians were affected more than Muslims, the latter faced more incidents and intensity than the former,” the report reads.

The report sheds light on the gender breakdown of hate crime victims between June 7, 2024 and June 7, 2025.

Of the 1460 Muslims affected, 691 were men and 376 were women. However, the gender ratio among Christians was recorded almost the same, with 573 men and 566 women.

Additionally, a total of 62 minors and ten senior citizens were subjected to physical assault, harassment and intimidation.

“Hate crimes and hate speech have a broader effect than other crimes. Despite the increasing intensity and occurrences, there is no institutional effort to record or document hate crimes,” the report concluded.