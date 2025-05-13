Pahalgam aftershock: 184 hate crimes reported in two weeks

The deadly Pahalgam terror attack that snatched away 26 innocent lives has left a bloody trail of hate crimes against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris. A recent report by the Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) suggests that 184 hate crime cases have been reported across the country, from April 22 to May 8.

184 hate crimes targeting Muslims were recorded across India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Each case has been documented with verified sources and relevant details in our updated report.



— APCR-Association for Protection of Civil Rights (@apcrofindia) May 12, 2025

The incidents include 84 cases of hate speech, 39 assaults, 19 instances of vandalism, and three murders. The report also documents cases involving lynching, social and economic boycott, intimidation, harassment, and calls for sexual violence.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of hate crimes with 43 cases, followed by Maharashtra (24) and Madhya Pradesh (20), the APCR report read. All three states mentioned are ruled by the right-aligned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hindutva organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Sakal Hindu Samaj, Hindu Raksha Dal to name a few, and BJP members, including senior politicians holding prominent cabinet positions, have been involved in various forms of hate crimes.

In one of the most disturbing incidents reported, a Muslim man was repeatedly attacked with an axe in front of his minor child in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhinjhana village of Shamli district. Villagers alleged the attacker kept repeating, “26 ke badle 26 marunga (I will kill 26 in revenge for 26),” a chilling reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, members of the Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal allegedly killed a Muslim man and injured his cousin in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. In Mangaluru, a Muslim man was lynched for allegedly shouting a “pro-Pakistan” slogan. Another Muslim man was reportedly lynched by a Hindu mob in Jharkhand.

The hate has not spared young Muslim children as young as nine-year-olds. In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh city, a teenager was forced to urinate on a Pakistani flag by right-wing supporters after one of his friends allegedly tore down an anti-Pakistani poster.

Government officials and members of the press have also been targeted. In Madhya Pradesh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer, Nazar Daulat Khan, had his uniform ripped off after he stopped a few men not to drinking at a parking space. In Bihar, a local journalist and his brother were brutally attacked by 20-25 people for wearing a kurta pyjama.

In West Bengal, a seven-month pregnant Muslim woman was reportedly insulted and refused medical attention by her longtime doctor due to her religion.

An Islamophobic and insulting poster bearing the message “Dogs and Muslims not allowed. All eyes on Pahalgam. Terrorism means Islam” was found pasted on the entrance notice board of the Faculty of Agriculture of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), one of India’s prominent agricultural universities.

Post Pahalgam, Kashmiris residing in various parts of India either for studies or work, faced the maximum heat with reports such as asked to vacate hostels and rented houses, physical assault by co-workers or classmates, calls for sexual violence and rape by right-wing handlers on social media platforms.

The report highlights a disturbing rise in hate crimes after the Pahalgam attack. With political groups and right-wing organisations involved, the findings raise serious concerns about the safety of Muslims and Kashmiris, and the lack of action to stop such violence.