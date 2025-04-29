Right-wing supporters force teenager to urinate on Pakistani flag in Aligarh

In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh city, a teenager was forced to urinate on a Pakistani flag by right-wing supporters after one of his friends allegedly tore down an anti-Pakistani poster.

Although the friend escaped, the teenager, Burhan, was caught by the collar, abused and forced to chant religious slogans.

Although the friend escaped, the teenager, Burhan, was caught by the collar, abused and forced to…

The teenager was made to urinate on a Pakistani flag even as he begged for forgiveness.

“We were protesting against Pakistan and posting posters, and he tore them off and ran away. These are all Pakistani p**s residing in India,” a right-wing member told local news.

“Mera sarkaar see yeh kehna hai ki Pakistan per attack kar rahe hain, Hindustan mein bhi jitne bhi jih**di aur s**r ke bacche bethe hai, unka bhi faisla is desh mein hee hona hai (I appeal to the Indian government to do something about the Pakistanis who are living in India),” the man said.

Meanwhile, the teenager said he was not involved in the act. Pleading with his attackers to let him go, he said, “Zahed tore off the posters and ran away. Please forgive me.”

A video of the attack is circulating on social media platforms. Interestingly, the incident occurred near Rasoolganj police post. Although police were present, they did not intervene in the matter.