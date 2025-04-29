Teenager beaten with sticks near temple in Varanasi

Upon knowing his name and religion, locals beat him with sticks for nearly two hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten by locals in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on April 28 near a temple, after a woman alleged he accidentally touched her.

Speaking to local reporters, Rehan said he was walking at the Dashashwamedh Ghat near Kashi Vishwanath temple when his hand accidentally touched the woman.

She raised an alarm thinking he had misbehaved with her.

Rehan was soon surrounded by questioned his name and religion. He was taken to a nearby temple and attacked with sticks for nearly two hours, the boy alleged.

Rehan suffered grievous injuries. His nails were brutally pulled out and his fingers were broken. The teenager somehow managed to reach home from where he was rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment.

Police have lodged an FIR and investigations are on.

