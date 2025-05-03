Post Pahalgam terror attack, India sees 64 hate speeches in 10 days

India, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, has reported 64 hate speeches against Muslims across the country between April 22 and May 2.

According to a report by India Hate Lab (IHL) titled ‘64 Anti-Muslim Hate Speech Events Recorded in 10 Days Post Pahalgam Attack’, hate speech were documented across nine Indian states. Maharashtra recorded the highest with 17 speeches, followed by Uttar Pradesh (13), Uttarakhand (6), Haryana (6), Rajasthan (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Himachal Pradesh (5), Bihar (4), and Chhattisgarh (2).

While Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are ruled by the BJP, Himachal Pradesh has a Congress government, and Bihar is ruled by Janata Dal (United).

The report states that the hate speeches were delivered during rallies organised by Hindutva organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sakal Hindu Samaj, Hindu Rashtra Sena and Hindu Raksha Dal.

“Speakers at these events routinely used dehumanizing language, referring to Muslims as “green snakes,” “piglets,” “keede” (insects), and “mad dogs.” In many instances, they called for violence and threatened to expel Muslims from localities,” the report stated.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Muslims across the country are facing a disturbing wave of hostility and bigotry. Members of the community have allegedly faced hate speech, social boycott, physical attacks, attacks on shops, denial of medical treatment, and calls for sexual violence, particularly targeting Kashmiri female students, by Hindutva supporters and organisations.

Among the incidents, a Hindu man repeatedly attacked a Muslim with an axe in Uttar Pradesh, in front of a child. The incident was captured on social media platforms, instantly making the video viral. Witnesses state that the attacker, Govind, kept saying, “26 ke badle 26 marunga (I will kill 26 in revenge for 26),” a chilling reference to the Pahalgam terror attack in which at least 26 people, including a local Kashmiri person, were killed and several were injured.

The report states that many such incidents were either live-streamed or had videos uploaded to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or X, intending to amplify and reach millions of viewers. “The rapid spread of this content demonstrates the dangerous connection between online hate ecosystems and offline violence,” the report concluded.





