Drunk men assault GRP officer, rip off his uniform; One arrested

Three inebriated young men allegedly ripped a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer’s uniform and assaulted him after the latter asked them not to drink in a public space. One person has been arrested. Police are on the lookout for the remaining two.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of April 26 and 27 at the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. Nazar Daulat Khan spotted the young men drinking alcohol in the station’s car parking premises. As he tried to stop them, the men grew angry and started hurling abuses.

It soon escalated into a scuffle wherein one of the accused ripped off Khan’s uniform. His colleagues, Sandeep and Kamal, tried to intervene but to no avail. To avoid any more harm, the GRP officer walked away from the spot.

Based on Khan’s complaint, a case was registered. One of the accused, Jitendra Yadav, has been arrested.