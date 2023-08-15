Modi aims third term in office – Here’s list of Indian PMs, their term of office

Modi, who became Prime Minister in 2014, now ranks as the fourth-longest-serving PM

List of Indian Prime Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, asserted that he would return to power in 2024.

” The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” PM Modi said.

Modi, who became Prime Minister in 2014, now ranks as the fourth-longest-serving PM out of the 14 prime ministers of India. He is serving as PM for the past nine years and 81 days.

Below is a list of prime ministers and their terms of office.

Name of Prime MinisterTerm of office
Jawaharlal Nehru16 years, 286 days
Indira Gandhi15 years, 350 days
Manmohan Singh10 years, 4 days
Narendra Modi9 years, 81 days (As of August 15, 2023)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee6 years, 80 days
Rajiv Gandhi5 years, 32 days
P. V. Narasimha Rao4 years, 330 days
Morarji Desai2 years, 126 days
Lal Bahadur Shastri1 year, 216 days
Vishwanath Pratap Singh343 days
H. D. Deve Gowda324 days
Inder Kumar Gujral332 days
Chandra Shekhar223 days
Charan Singh170 days

