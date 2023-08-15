Modi aims third term in office – Here’s list of Indian PMs, their term of office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, asserted that he would return to power in 2024.

” The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” PM Modi said.

Modi, who became Prime Minister in 2014, now ranks as the fourth-longest-serving PM out of the 14 prime ministers of India. He is serving as PM for the past nine years and 81 days.

Below is a list of prime ministers and their terms of office.