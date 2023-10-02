Modi attacks Congress on Udaipur murder, sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday, October 2, over various issues, including the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, as he sounded the poll bugle in the state.

On Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s request to Modi, not to stop schemes initiated by the Congress in Rajasthan, the latter stated that Gehlot had already “accepted defeat”. He gave a guarantee that the BJP would not stop any scheme but only try to improve it.

Addressing a public rally in Chittorgarh, Modi also gave a clear indication that no chief minister face will be projected in the poll-bound state.

The BJP, he said, will contest the assembly election on the party’s symbol ‘lotus’.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president CP Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, and union minister Arjun Meghwal were among the political leaders present at the rally.

There has been much speculation about whether Raje will be declared the chief ministerial face by the BJP in Rajasthan.

On Gehlot’s demand that Modi should give a guarantee that no scheme initiated by the Congress government be stopped if the BJP comes to power, Modi said, “Gehlot knows that the countdown of the Congress government has started. He in a way has congratulated the BJP by publicly requesting that the schemes should not be stopped. I assure you that BJP will not stop any scheme of public interest but will try to improve it. This is Modi’s guarantee”.

Gehlot had recently demanded that Modi should guarantee that Congress government’s schemes will not be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Attacking the Gehlot government over the issue of corruption and women’s safety, the prime minister said he is pained when atrocities take place against daughters anywhere in the country but charged that the Congress has made this a tradition here.

Modi also said that the alleged paper leak mafia in the state will be held accountable and given the harshest punishment.

Referring to tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s brutal murder in Udaipur last year, Modi asked whether the people of the state had voted the Congress for this.

#WATCH | At Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "What happened in Udaipur was not even imagined by anyone… People come on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and cut the throats of tailors without any fear or dread… Congress saw a vote bank even in… pic.twitter.com/YdUjJFCu5h — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

“Had you imagined what happened in Udaipur? People come on the pretext of getting clothes stitched, slit the throat of the tailor without any fear and make a video and make it viral, and Congress gets worried about votes in that too,” he said.

Lal, 48, was killed with a cleaver inside his shop in Udaipur on June 28 last year. The assailants claimed they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to the Prophet Muhammad.

The prime minister also said that it is not possible to celebrate any festival peacefully in Rajasthan because of the “anti-development” environment created by the Congress.

Modi said the BJP will bring prosperity, employment and development in the state besides ensuring safety of women.