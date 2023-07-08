Modi calls BRS govt ‘most corrupt’, rakes up Delhi excise scam

Hyderabad: In a full frontal attack against the BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government is the ‘most corrupt regime’ in the country.

Addressing a BJP public meeting organised in Warangal, PM Modi remarked that there is not a single project in Telangana that has no allegations of corruption associated with it.

“KCR government is the most corrupt..so corrupt that it even has spread to Delhi. In the past, we used to hear about developmental agreements between states. But now, the two governments have agreed to indulge in corruption..,” the Prime Minister said in a reference to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s alleged role in the Delhi Excise policy scam in which several AAP leaders are in currently lodged in jail.

Exuding confidence in the saffron party’s victory in the upcoming state polls end of this year, PM Modi said that while the BJP wants Telangana to develop and has invested heavily in the state, the BRS government did only four things: “Abusing Modi and the centre, asserting dynastic rule, destroying Telangana’s economic progress, and drowning the state in corruption.”

The Prime Minister also warned people to keep away from both the BRS and the Congress and said that both parties have “a history of hurting people’s aspirations.”

“The foundation of all these dynastic parties has its roots in corruption, dynastic Congress party’s corruption was witnessed by the whole country, and the whole of Telangana is seeing the level of corruption in the state by BRS…both BRS & Congress are dangerous for people of Telangana…,” he remarked.

Speaking about the TSPSC paper leak row, the Prime Minister said that while the youth of Telangana are desperate for government jobs, the state government “used the jobs as a medium to fill the pockets of its leaders.”

The Prime Minister claimed that the state government failed the people of the state in delivering many of its poll promises leading to widespread anger in the state.