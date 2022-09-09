Modi calls up Norway PM, discusses climate-related issues

Published: 9th September 2022
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store.

The leaders discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including initiatives to mobilise climate finance for renewable energy projects in developing countries, a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said.

Modi emphasised on the importance of ensuring equitable, timely and adequate climate finance for the developing world, and appreciated Store’s commitment to this cause.

The two leaders reviewed various ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives, including under the Task Force on Blue economy.

They also expressed satisfaction at the increasing India-Norway collaboration in areas like green hydrogen, shipping, science and technology as well as education.

