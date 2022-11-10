Modi could become prime minister because Congress saved Constitution: Kharge

Aurangabad: Narendra Modi could become prime minister of the country because the Congress “saved” the Constitution, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a rally during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra at Nanded in Maharashtra.

“BJP leaders often ask what Congress did for the country. The PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) that Congress (governments) established are being sold now. We saved the Constitution, therefore you (Modi) became prime minister,” Kharge said.

The BJP government had promised two crore jobs every year, he said, adding, “now they are giving only 75,000 jobs….Where are 18 crore jobs?”

The Modi government is selling off “airports, ports” and the country’s assets are falling into the hands of a few people, the Congress chief alleged.

Congress gave people food security, he said, while daring the BJP to name ten projects its government implemented in the last nine years.

Speaking at the rally, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the BJP is an “event” and Congress is a “movement”.

The prime minister is seen facing the camera even while meeting his mother because it is an “event”, Patole said.

The BJP gave only “fear, hunger and corruption,” to the country, he alleged.

Former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said unemployment was a serious issue, and one lakh people turn up for interview for a thousand vacancies.

“This government has imposed GST even on the chapatis cooked in homes and also on milk which is used to feed kids,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant Patil, who joined the Yatra for the day, said, “Today graduates and post-graduates are applying for the post of peon. Farmers are demanding permission for dying.”

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said while there are ideological differences in politics, now increasingly there is personal enmity.

“Democracy in the country will not survive this way. The image of political leaders is being tarnished among the common people due to this kind of politics,” the former chief minister said.