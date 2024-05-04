Modi doesn’t think about country from broader view: Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday, May 4, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises.

Pawar participated in a rally organised in support of his daughter and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

Baramati goes to polls on May 7 during the third phase of general elections.

“PM Modi doesn’t think about the country from a broader perspective and doesn’t keep his promises. Chief Ministers are put behind bars which is wrong. (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal is a fine leader and he has done many good things,” Pawar added.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Pawar reiterated his praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targeted Modi for calling him a ‘shehzada’ (prince).

“We never brought politics in developmental projects. We have no problem with Modi visiting multiple locations but everywhere he is criticising Rahul Gandhi. To understand the problems of people, Rahul conducted a campaign (yatra). Rahul’s grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajeev Gandhi) were killed while serving the nation (as prime ministers),” he said.