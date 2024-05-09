Modi funded 22-25 millionaires, we’ll fund the poor: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Eliminating the scope for suspicion that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had stopped talking about Ambani and Adani after ‘negotiating with them’, he has once again lashed out at the “22-25 Arabpatis” who he claimed were being nurtured by the Prime Minister.

“In one sentence I can say what the Congress is going to do. The amount of money which has been fed to these Arabpatis by Modi, we will deposit an equal amount in the bank accounts of the poor,” assured Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, addressing Congress ‘Jana Jatara Sabha‘ in Narsapur of Medak Lok Sabha segment on Thursday.

He once again alleged that Modi implemented “note ban” and “GST” only to benefit Adani.

Accusing the Modi government of handing over the defence, import/export, airports and public sector undertakings to Adani, he said that the time has come to make crores of Indians ‘lakhpatis‘ and eliminating poverty from the country, by depositing Rs 1,30,000 in the accounts of woman from every poor household.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 1.3 L yearly for Telangana women

He said that the amount spent by women for education, healthcare and other needs, will boost the industries manufacturing those products and offering those services, as a result creating jobs in those sectors as well.

“In one way we are jump-starting India’s economy,” he said, also declaring that if voted to power, INDIA alliance will start filling 30 lakh vacant positions in central government departments by August 15.

Terming the caste census being promised by the Congress as something which will drive a revolutionary change in the country’s politics, he said that what has been done in Telangana, will be done across the country.

“Only 2-3 % are running the country, and all the companies and institutions are in their hands. Once the caste census is done, all facts will come out,” he said, alleging that Modi government has privatised the public sector undertakings to remove reservations, as capitalists had given “Prasad” to BJP.

He also assured that the Congress government will also ensure one year employment for job-seekers by accommodating in private and public sector industries and institutions, by recruiting them as interns who will be trained and given Rs 1 lakh for one year as the stipend.

Reminding the people that it was Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi who have given us the constitution which guarantees reservations, land, schemes and rights to its citizens, Rahul said that the general elections are between an ideology which wants to change and destroy the constitution, and the Congress and its alliance partners who want to protect it.