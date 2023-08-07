Modi government significantly enhancing border infrastructure: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th August 2023 11:26 am IST
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

BookMyMBBS

In an interaction with a group of journalists, he said infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India’s response to national security challenges.

Also Read
Disrupted in Parliament, Jaishankar posts foreign policy statement on Twitter

Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

MS Education Academy

The external affairs minister said India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th August 2023 11:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button