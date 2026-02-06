Modi govt hiked rail budget for Punjab: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a record railway Budget of Rs 5,673 crore for Punjab, which is 25 times more than what was allocated for the state during Congress’s regime, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister also lauded his Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu for helping remove problems and expediting issues at the grassroots level in Punjab.

“The Prime Minister has allocated a record budget of Rs 5,673 crore for Punjab. This is 25 times more than the budget during the Congress regime.

Also Read Congress will never be able to dig my grave: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

“In Punjab, new projects are coming up and my colleague Ravneet Singh Bittu personally monitors the projects and intervenes personally to resolve issues,” Railway Minister Vaishnaw said.

At this, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said while appreciating, it is a mutual appreciation.

“But, the fact is that Bittu is sitting there and he is attacking the Congress. Bittu is responsible because Bittu was with us and he knows everything. If it is a failure, it is my friend’s failure,” he said.