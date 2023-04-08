Video: BRS leader urges buffaloes not to go near Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy along with fellow party workers on Saturday put out pictures and a video with buffaloes ‘urging’ them not to go near the Vande Bharat Express track in Secunderabad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Secunderabad-Tirupati train.

The BRS leader’s mockery follows several incidents across the country where the Vande Bharat Express was hit by buffaloes passing across the railway track.

Ahead of #PMModi 's visit to #Hyderabad for flagging off #VandeBharat train, #BRS leader @ysathishreddy urges buffaloes not to come near railway track, comes out with posters, reads

"Dearest Buffalo, Modi is inaugurating the #VandeBharatExpress, Kindly do not come near track". pic.twitter.com/a2atRIsKLh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 8, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Hyderabad today, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana. During his two-hour visit, he will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

As per the itinerary, Modi will reach Begumpet Airport at 11.30 a.m. and then head to Secunderabad Railway Station to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The new train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

After the flag-off ceremony, the Prime Minister will attend a public meeting at Parade Grounds, where he will lay the foundation stone for new blocks at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is being taken up at a cost of Rs 720 crore. The revamped station will have world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic building. It will feature a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place, as well as multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, stretching over 85 km, completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

During the program, he will also lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After spending an hour at the public function at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will leave for Chennai from Begumpet Airport at 1.20 p.m.