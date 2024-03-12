Modi, KCR want to topple Congress govt in Telangana: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao are making plans to topple the Congress-led Telangana government.

“Both of them are making agreements in the dark….” he remarked, at the unveiling of the Mahalakshmi Swashakhi Mahila policy document at Parade Grounds in the city on Tuesday, March 12.

He also said that the BRS top leadership comprising of KCR, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and K Kavitha “are not able to digest the fact that a farmer’s son became the chief minister.”

“Should doras only rule?” he asked.

Urging women to vote and ensure that the Congress wins all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, he promised to make 1 crore women of the state into crorepatis in the next 5 years.

Expressing happiness at the large crowd of women present at the venue, he said that 1 lakh women arrived within a short notice.

“Looking at these big numbers today, I am confident that 10 lakh women will thwart attempts to defeat or destabilise the Congress government in the state,” he said.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, he said the saffron party had targetted Sonia Gandhi for delivering on the statehood earlier but was now seeking votes here.

“Why should Telangana vote for BJP? Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfill at least one promise made to the people in the last 10 years?” he asked.

He said that 65 lakh women who belonged to various Self-Help Groups (SHG), despite being incredibly skilled and producing high-quality goods, have no suitable platforms available for them to market and sell their products.

“Within one month, 100 stalls will be allocated to women SHGs next to Shilparamam in the city to aid them sell their products and competing with the best,” he said.

He alleged that while his government is gradually implementing several schemes for the welfare of women starting with free bus travel, Rs.500 LPG cylinders, 200 units of free power, and Indiramma houses, the opposition is instigating auto drivers against them and are in opposition to the free travel scheme.