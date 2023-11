Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday morning, landed in Tirupati on Sunday. The Prime Minister landed in Renigunta airport near Tirupati at 7.40 pm.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, an official press release said.



Modi will spend the night at Tirumala, pray at the temple on Monday morning and then proceed to Telangana.