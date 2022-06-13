Modi likely to visit UAE amid tensions over Prophet row

Given the current diplomatic tensions between India and the Gulf countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit UAE while returning from the G7 summit.

It is to be noted that at least 16 Muslim majority countries had registered their protest against derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad by former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. While countries including Iran, Qatar and Kuwait summoned Indian envoys to condemn Sharma’s distasteful remarks, UAE hasn’t done so.

Last week, the country’s foreign ministry released a statement on the issue and said, “comments made by the BJP officials were “contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles”. It further stressed the need for respecting religious symbols and countering hate speech.

Also Read Prophet row: 20 Muslims held in Gujarat for protesting without permission

PM Modi will be travelling to Schloss Elmau in Germany to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held from 26 to 28 June. The team entrusted with the management of Modi’s foreign trips will soon depart for the UAE, reported The Print.

UAE condemns remarks on Prophet

After Qatar, Iran and Kuwait, now the United Arab Emirates has condemned statements by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammed. The UAE foreign office expressed denunciation and rejection of insults to the Prophet.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all practices and behaviours that contradict moral and human values and principles.

“The ministry underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence. The Ministry also noted the importance of strengthening the shared international responsibility to spread the values of tolerance and human coexistence while preventing any practices that would inflame the sentiment of followers of different religions,” it said.