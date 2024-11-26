‘Modi must resign from public life now’, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, commenting on the Adani bribery issue on Monday, wrote, “Modi must now resign from public life.”

On his X handle, he stated, “Modi must now resign from public life because the material that will emerge in US courts from Adani & Co. will devastate the Indian government’s reputation.”

Modi must now resign from public life because of what material will come out in US courts from Adani & co will devastate Indian government’s reputation. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 25, 2024

Subramanian Swamy targets PM Modi

This is not the first time Subramanian Swamy has targeted PM Modi on his X handle. On several recent occasions, he has written critical posts about the Prime Minister.

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Swamy wrote, “Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade.”

Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 22, 2024

Recently, he also alleged, “Modi has betrayed Bharat Mata by saying “koyi aaya nahin..” giving a clean chit to the Chinese who by now have grabbed 4065 sq kms of Ladakh land. BJP should win in 2024 but Modi must not return LS to be PM.”

Modi has betrayed Bharat Mata by saying “koyi aaya nahin..” giving a clean chit to the Chinese who by now have grabbed 4065 sq kms of Ladakh land. BJP should win in 2024 but Modi must not return LS to be PM https://t.co/A9CYFIosdK — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 12, 2024

Adani bribery allegations

Adani is currently facing charges of bribery and securities fraud in two separate cases brought by U.S. authorities.

A criminal indictment, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in a New York court, accuses him and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, of paying bribes to unidentified state government officials.

The alleged scheme aimed to secure lucrative solar power deals, potentially generating profits exceeding USD 2 billion over 20 years.

However, the Adani Group has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and emphasizing its compliance with all laws.

Commenting on the matter, Subramanian Swamy once again sought to target PM Modi.