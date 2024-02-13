Why Subramanian Swamy says ‘Modi should take Shah Rukh Khan to Qatar’?

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has once again targeted PM Narendra Modi, stating, “Modi should take cinema star Shah Rukh Khan to Qatar.”

The comment follows PM Modi’s tweet, “Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India’s bilateral relations with these nations.”

In response, Subramanian Swamy wrote, “Modi should take Cinema star Shah Rukh Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers.”

Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene , and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 13, 2024

Qatar releases 8 ex-Indian Navy Officers

On Monday, the Qatari court released all eight former Indian Navy personnel in its custody.

Following the release, the MEA stated, “The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.”

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan to speak at the World Government Summit in Dubai

Earlier, the capital punishment for the jailed Indian Navy veterans was commuted to an extended prison term after diplomatic talks between Qatar and India.

Subramanian Swamy targets PM Modi

On various recent occasions, Subramanian Swamy has targeted PM Modi.

Recently, ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he wrote, “Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade.”

Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 22, 2024

However, the present claim by Subramanian Swamy over the release of ex-Indian Navy Officers has no backing as no official has confirmed it.