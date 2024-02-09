Shah Rukh Khan to speak at the World Government Summit in Dubai

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to headline the 11th edition of World Government Summit (WGS) 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday, February 14.

Khan will take the centre stage at 10: 35 am at Madinat Jumeirah in a captivating discussion titled ‘The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan’.

He will participate in a 15-minute discussion about his rise to fame and fortune.

About WGS 2024

The WGS 2024 is set to host over 25 heads of government and state under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments.”

India, Qatar and Turkey have been selected as guests of honor at the WGS. High-level delegations from the three guest countries will be headed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This year’s summit will feature more than 4,000 delegates from the public and private sectors.

The summit will feature a distinguished group of keynote speakers who will provide unique insights into the global challenges and opportunities.

It will also focus on six themes and will host 15 global forums that will explore future strategies and major transformations in key sectors across 110 interactive dialogues.