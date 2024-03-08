Modi presents awards to content creators, calls for ‘Create on India Movement’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 8, urged content creators to start a ‘Create on India Movement’ and share stories with the world on India’s culture, heritage, and traditions.

“Let us create on India, create for the world,” Modi said after he presented the first ever National Creators’ Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received for the awards. About 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, winners, including three international creators, were decided.

A number of social media influencers in the fields of technology, travel, and fitness received awards at the event. Remarkably, a large number of these “influencers” were either right-wing sympathizers or supporters of BJP officials.

In a first for the union government led by the BJP, popular podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, also known as Beer Biceps, was honored with the “Disruptor of the Year” award at the National Creators Awards. He also conducted interviews with several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and “collaborated” with MyGov last year.

Shraddha Jain from Karnataka won the title of “Most Creative Creator—Female” alongside Ranveer Allahabadia. On social media, she goes by the handle AiyyoShraddha and creates hilarious skits about a range of topics. She conversed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2023, when he was in Bengaluru.

Keerthika Govindasamy, who posts history-related content on her YouTube channel ‘Keerthi History’, was awarded the ‘Best Storyteller’ title. Almost all of Keerthi’s videos on her 1.9 million-subscriber channel have a right-leaning tone, whether she discusses Mughal rulers or the caste system.

The New India Champion Award went to Abhi and Niyu, a pair that shares a variety of information on politics, health, and technology. Although Niyu began her career as a fashion influencer, the couple now mostly shares right-wing political films on social media.

Additionally, he asked content producers to remind new voters of their need to cast a ballot. Modi also asked content producers to spread the word against drug abuse among youth.

The awards were given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in the food category, best creator in education, and international creator award.