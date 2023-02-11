Modi selling Singareni, PSUs like chai: Telangana min Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana labour and employment minister Malla Reddy hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the PM is selling the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) as if he is selling tea.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly on Friday, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Malla Reddy said that Modi started as a chai seller and gradually became the chief minister of Gujarat and then the Prime Minister of India.

“Unfortunately, we have trusted Modi and he is selling away PSUs,” he stated. Referring to the recent allegations of privatisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana, the minister alleged that SSCL too is being sold by the PM.

Amid roaring laughter in the House, Malla Reddy said that Modi is selling everything he can get his hands on. “He is selling them as he used to sell chai as a chai wala.”

These comments come following the Centre’s decision announcement to auction four coal mines in the area of SCCL despite the PM’s assurance to the people of Telangana in Ramagundam against the privatisation of the company.