‘Modi summons’, says KTR on ED probe on Kavitha

Hyderabad: Top BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of crony capitalism and “misusing” agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to harass opposition leaders.

Rama Rao, who alleged that the central agencies have become puppets in the hands of the Modi government, claimed that several BRS leaders have been targeted by the Centre.

The summons issued by the ED to his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy are “not ED summons but Modi summons”, said Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Alleging that the NDA government has become synonymous with “unscrupulous rule” and “dishonest investigation agencies”, he said. The BRS leader alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani has a link to Prime Minister Modi.

The PM and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remained tight-lipped even though Rs 13 lakh crore of LIC and SBI is lost, he alleged.

He said MLC Kavitha would appear before the ED and cooperate with the agency unlike BJP leader B L Santhosh, who tried to avoid questioning by the SIT of Telangana Police in the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs.

“Why none of the BJP leaders are being summoned by the central agencies,” he asked.