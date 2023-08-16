Modi surname case: Jharkhand HC exempts Rahul from appearing personally

The district court after recording the statements of the advocate had taken cognisance against Gandhi and issued summons to him to appear in person.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th August 2023 8:42 pm IST
jharkhand-high-court
jharkhand-high-court

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted relief to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from personally appearing before a special Ranchi court hearing a defamation petition related to the Modi surname’ case against the Wayanad MP.

The court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi while hearing Gandhi’s petition allowed him to be represented through his advocate before the lower court on certain conditions. The high court cautioned Gandhi that witnesses examined in his absence will not be re-examined later.

Also Read
SC stays Rahul’s conviction in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

The case is related to a defamation suit filed by city advocate Pradeep Modi for Gandhi’s all Modis are thieves’ comment at a Lok Sabha election rally here in 2019.

MS Education Academy

The district court after recording the statements of the advocate had taken cognisance against Gandhi and issued summons to him to appear in person.

Gandhi then moved a petition before the lower court requesting exemption from personal appearance which was rejected on May 3. Thereafter, the Congress leader moved the high court seeking exemption from personal appearance which was allowed on Wednesday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th August 2023 8:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button