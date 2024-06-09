Modi to take oath as PM – Check list of Indian Prime Ministers by term length

He entered the list of Prime Ministers whose terms exceed 10 years.

Updated: 9th June 2024 9:29 am IST
(From left to right) Manmohan Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Narendra Modi and Indira Gandhi.

PM-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath today for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government. Recently, he climbed up the list of Indian Prime Ministers by the length of term.

Modi will be equaling the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won the 1952, 1957, and 1962 general elections.

The other three PMs whose terms exceed 10 years are Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh.

Following is the list of Prime Ministers and their lengths of terms:

NameLength of continuous termLength of term holding PMO
Jawaharlal Nehru16 years, 286 days16 years, 286 days
Indira Gandhi11 years, 59 days15 years, 350 days
Narendra Modi10 years, 13 days10 years, 13 days
Manmohan Singh10 years, 4 days10 years, 4 days
Atal Bihari Vajpayee6 years, 64 days6 years, 80 days
Rajiv Gandhi5 years, 32 days5 years, 32 days
P. V. Narasimha Rao4 years, 330 days4 years, 330 days
Morarji Desai2 years, 126 days2 years, 126 days
Lal Bahadur Shastri1 year, 216 days1 year, 216 days
Vishwanath Pratap Singh343 days343 days
Inder Kumar Gujral332 days332 days
H. D. Deve Gowda324 days324 days
Chandra Shekhar223 days223 days
Charan Singh170 days170 days
Gulzarilal Nanda13 days26 days
As of June 8
Following is the list of political parties by the total time their members have served as Prime Minister.

PartyNumber of Prime Ministers from the partyTotal year in PMO
INC/INC(I)/INC(R)754 years, 123 days
BJP216 years, 93 days
JD32 years, 269 days
JP12 years, 126 days
SJP(R)1223 days
JP(S)1170 days
As of June 8

Below-par performance by BJP in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Modi has retained power but with a below-par performance by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls as its seat tally fell to 240 from 303, considerably short of the majority mark of 272.

Though the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark, the alliance’s strength has reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance.

Today, Modi is scheduled to take the oath as PM and is likely to soon climb up the table of Prime Ministers by the length of term.

