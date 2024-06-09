Modi to take oath as PM – Check list of Indian Prime Ministers by term length

PM-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath today for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government. Recently, he climbed up the list of Indian Prime Ministers by the length of term.

Modi will be equaling the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won the 1952, 1957, and 1962 general elections.

PM-designate Modi enters list of Indian Prime Ministers with terms over 10 years

Recently, Modi entered the list of Prime Ministers whose terms exceed 10 years.

The other three PMs whose terms exceed 10 years are Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh.

Following is the list of Prime Ministers and their lengths of terms:

Name Length of continuous term Length of term holding PMO Jawaharlal Nehru 16 years, 286 days 16 years, 286 days Indira Gandhi 11 years, 59 days 15 years, 350 days Narendra Modi 10 years, 13 days 10 years, 13 days Manmohan Singh 10 years, 4 days 10 years, 4 days Atal Bihari Vajpayee 6 years, 64 days 6 years, 80 days Rajiv Gandhi 5 years, 32 days 5 years, 32 days P. V. Narasimha Rao 4 years, 330 days 4 years, 330 days Morarji Desai 2 years, 126 days 2 years, 126 days Lal Bahadur Shastri 1 year, 216 days 1 year, 216 days Vishwanath Pratap Singh 343 days 343 days Inder Kumar Gujral 332 days 332 days H. D. Deve Gowda 324 days 324 days Chandra Shekhar 223 days 223 days Charan Singh 170 days 170 days Gulzarilal Nanda 13 days 26 days As of June 8

Following is the list of political parties by the total time their members have served as Prime Minister.

Party Number of Prime Ministers from the party Total year in PMO INC/INC(I)/INC(R) 7 54 years, 123 days BJP 2 16 years, 93 days JD 3 2 years, 269 days JP 1 2 years, 126 days SJP(R) 1 223 days JP(S) 1 170 days As of June 8

Below-par performance by BJP in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Modi has retained power but with a below-par performance by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls as its seat tally fell to 240 from 303, considerably short of the majority mark of 272.

Though the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark, the alliance’s strength has reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance.

Today, Modi is scheduled to take the oath as PM and is likely to soon climb up the table of Prime Ministers by the length of term.