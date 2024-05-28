Modi will not be PM after June 4: Rahul Gandhi

Voting will be held in Varanasi in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Rahul Gandhi

Varanasi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that Narendra Modi will not become the next prime minister, calling it a “guarantee”.

Addressing a rally in Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, he said the contest here was not between a prime ministerial candidate and Congress nominee Ajay Rai because Modi will not return as PM.

“I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country,” Gandhi said.

“The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win,” he said.

The rally was also addressed by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

