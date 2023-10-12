Modi will not become Prime Minister in 2024, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not become PM again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a Press Conference, Raut said “The INDIA Alliance has been formed especially for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and discussions related to 2024 elections take place in the alliance meeting. I say with certainty that the BJP government will not be formed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Modi ji will not be the Prime Minister in 2024, BJP government will not remain at the centre.”

“Congress is a big party in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. So Congress will decide whom to take along and whom not to take,” Sanjay Raut added.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule on Wednesday stated that discussions regarding seat allocation within the INDIA alliance are in progress.

“The seat-sharing talks are underway for several states and it has not stopped. Every state has its own permutations and combinations. The work is going on,” Sule said while talking to reporters.

Earlier, the opposition parties, united under the banner of the INDIA on August 31-September 1, concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

After a two-day meeting of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance coalition four main committees were formed in which members of all the political parties were included.

INDIA alliance is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress and the parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections will be held in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.