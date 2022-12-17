‘Modiji is resting, please don’t honk..’: Owaisi takes dig at PM on China

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the issue of Chinese incursion into Indian territory at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Please do not honk your horn near Lok Kalyan Marg. Modiji is Resting And he can’t dare to utter the word China,” he tweeted.

Please do not honk your horn near Lok Kalyan Marg. Modiji is Resting And he can’t dare to utter the word China. pic.twitter.com/uYRxfkBNRA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 17, 2022

The Hyderabad MP has been consistently criticising the centre’s response on the issue for quite a while now.

On December 9, troops from China’s People’s Liberation of Army the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian soldiers firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in Lok Sabha said that no loss of life or any serious injury to Indian soldiers due to the clash at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh with Chinese troops.

“On Dec 9, in Yangtse area of the Tawang sector, PLA troops encroached upon & attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory&forced them to go back to their post,” he said.

“In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I’d like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations,” he further said.

“I am confident this House will respect capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces,” he remarked.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The US Pentagon has said that China continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

Addressing a briefing, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Press Secretary of the Department of Defense (DoD), said the DoD continues to closely watch developments along the line of actual control at the India-China border.

“We have seen the PRC continue to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC. But I would defer you to India in terms of their views.

“It does reflect though, and it’s important to point out, the growing trend by the PRC to assert itself and to be provocative in areas directed towards US allies and our partners in the Indo Pacific.

“And we will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners. And we fully support India’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate this situation,” he added.

The clashes were the first in nearly two years.

(With inputs from Agencies).