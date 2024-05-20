Hyderabad: Mohammad Yar Alam, a determined aerospace engineer and son of Former Imam Mohammad Shehriyar Alam of Masjid-e-Mohammedia, has long nurtured a dream of soaring the skies as a pilot. To turn his vision into reality, he enrolled in the prestigious Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, where he embarked on the challenging journey of a pilot training course.

The Rs. 51 lakh program cost, however, posed a significant challenge for the Alam family. Recognizing his son’s unwavering dedication and academic prowess, Mohammad Shehriyar Alam went to great lengths to support his aspirations, mortgaging their family home, liquidating precious jewelry assets, and securing loans from relatives. Despite these efforts, an additional Rs. 26 lakh is urgently needed by end of June 2024 to meet the tuition requirements.

In their quest for assistance, Mohammad Shehriyar Alam and Mohammad Yar Alam approached The Siasat Daily, where they met with Editor Zahid Ali Khan and Secretary of Faiz Aam Trust, Iftekhar Hussain. They appealed for financial aid, emphasizing the urgency of their situation.

Moved by the Alam family’s plight, Zahid Ali Khan and Iftekhar Hussain pledged their support, requesting the community to come to Mohammad Yar Alam’s aid. They urged Hyderabadis, particularly those residing abroad, to contribute generously, ensuring that the talented young aspirant can pursue his dream of becoming a pilot.

Mohammad Yar Alam’s academic track record speaks to his exceptional abilities. He graduated with distinction from Lovely Professional University in aeronautical engineering and demonstrated academic excellence in both his SSC and Intermediate studies. Today, he embarks on his journey in the pilot training course, determined to turn his aspirations into reality.

Salva Fatima, a resident of Old City Hyderabad, also aspired to become a pilot. Editor Zahid Ali Khan had personally contributed 16 lakh rupees to Salva Fatima and secured an additional 36 lakh rupees from the government. As a result, Salva Fatima became the first Muslim woman pilot of Telangana.

Zahid Ali Khan and Iftekhar Hussain highlighted that with the community’s financial backing, Mohammad Yar Alam’s dream of becoming a pilot will be realized, inspiring other young individuals to pursue their ambitions with determination. They expressed their confidence in the power of collective support to help Mohammad Yar Alam achieve his dream and soar the skies as a pilot.

Bank Details

Interested individuals can directly send money to his saving bank account given below:

Mohammed Yar Alam

Account Number 50100372006386

HDFC Bank,

Branch: Qutubullapur,

IFSC: HDFC00001041

Phone: +917989228679