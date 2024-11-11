Mohammadi Shaz, wife of renowned Urdu poet Shaz Tamkanat, Passes Away

Hyderabad: Mohammadi Shaz, wife of renowned Urdu poet Shaz Tamkanat, passed away today at her residence at Rajendranagar.

She was 83.

Shaz married Mohammadi in 1959. Together they bore six sons—Nishzad, Fawad, Erad, Shaherzad, Behzad and Farhad. Mohammadi was the daughter of Hafiz Hasan Mohiuddin. She was born in Hyderabad.

Shaz Tamkanat died in 1985.

Farhad, a celebrated artist, told Siasat.com that his mother came from a religious background and followed the diktats of her faith diligently. She was a voracious reader.

She was laid to rest at the graveyard of Qutb Shahi Masjid in Mallepally area.