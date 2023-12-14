Has Mohammed Shami been nominated for Arjuna Award?

According to sources, the BCCI made a special request to include Shami's name, citing his remarkable performance during the ICC World Cup.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th December 2023 3:25 pm IST
Mohammed Shami: The breakout bowling superstar of this World Cup
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Hyderabad: Indian cricket fast bowler Mohammed Shami has earned a nomination for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Meanwhile, the badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to sources from the ministry, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a special request to include Shami’s name, citing his remarkable performance as the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with an impressive tally of 24 wickets.

The list of nominees for the awards includes:

MS Education Academy

Arjuna Award:

  • Mohammed Shami (cricket)
  • Ajay Reddy (blind cricket)
  • Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery)
  • Sheetal Devi (para archery)
  • Parul Chaudhary & M Sreeshankar (athletics)
  • Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing)
  • R Vaishali (chess)
  • Divyakriti Singh & Anush Agarwalla (equestrian)
  • Diksha Dagar (golf)
  • Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu (hockey)
  • Pinky (lawn ball)
  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting)
  • Antim Panghal (wrestling)
  • Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis)

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award:

  • Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton)

Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award:

  • Kavita (kabaddi)
  • Manjusha Kanwar (badminton)
  • Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey)

Dronacharya Award:

  • Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb)
  • Mahavir Saini (para athletics)
  • Lalit Kumar (wrestling)
  • RB Ramesh (chess)
  • Shivendra Singh (hockey)

This recognition adds another feather to the cap of these exceptional athletes, celebrating their outstanding contributions to their respective sports.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th December 2023 3:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button