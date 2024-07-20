Mohammed Shami’s statement on wedding talks with Sania Mirza

Mumbai: In a candid conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, India’s renowned fast bowler Mohammed Shami addressed the swirling rumors about his alleged romantic involvement with tennis star Sania Mirza.

These speculations gained momentum after Sania’s divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, with social media awash in altered images and unfounded claims of a potential marriage between Shami and Mirza.

Despite the lack of any reliable sources or official confirmations from either party, the rumors continued to thrive. Shami, clearly irked by the situation, expressed his displeasure, labeling the rumors as intentionally fabricated for trivial amusement. He voiced his concerns about the impact of such false information on people’s lives.

He said “It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone then I could see those memes. But I would only like to say I think that memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone’s life, then you must think about it and then share such things. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything.”

The speculation initially piqued the interest of fans from both sports communities, with some finding the idea of their union appealing. Enthusiastic fans even went to the extent of morphing images of Shami and Mirza together, creating fake wedding photos. One such image was manipulated from Sania’s previous marriage to Shoaib Malik, and another from Shami’s marriage to Hasin Jahan.

Last month, Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, also responded to the rumors, firmly dismissing them as baseless. “This is all nonsense. She has not even met him,” he stated.