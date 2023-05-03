Mohammed Shami’s wife moves SC accusing cricketer of physical assault, affairs

Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday after her plea against her husband was rejected by the Calcutta High Court.

Hasin Jahan has accused Shami of demanding dowry, domestic violence, extramarital affairs and indulging with prostitutes during his BCCI tours. She had first appeared in a session court in West Bengal that stayed the arrest warrant issued against Shami.

Hasin Jahan has also accused Shami of having sexual relationships with prostitutes in hotel rooms provided by the BCCI during tours.

She alleged that she was assaulted and harassed by Shami’s family when she questioned his misdeeds.