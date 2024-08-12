Mohammed Siraj buys new Range Rover for his family in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj continues to shine both on and off the cricket field. The 30-year-old cricketer, known for his fierce pace and dedication, has made a name for himself in international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Siraj’s journey from a humble background to becoming one of India’s premier fast bowlers is truly inspiring.

And now, Siraj is making headlines with the latest purchase of a luxurious Range Rover for his family in Hyderabad. The cricketer shared his joy with fans on Instagram posting pictures of himself dressed in black, posing alongside the sleek black SUV. In one of the photos, Siraj is seen with his family, including his mother.

“Have NO LIMITS on your DREAMS, as they push you to work harder and strive for more. It’s the effort you put in with consistency that will take you forward. Grateful to the Almighty for his blessings and for making me capable of buying this dream car from @landroverpridemotors for my family. If you believe in yourself, you can achieve what you want too,” Mohammed Siraj captioned the post.

The price of a high-end Range Rover in India starts from around Rs 3 crore and can go up to over Rs 5 crore.

Mohammed Siraj Car Collection

The swanky black Range Rover is the new addition is just one of the luxurious vehicles in Siraj’s collection, which also includes a BMW sedan, a Toyota Corolla, and a Mahindra Thar, the latter gifted by Anand Mahindra for his exceptional performance against Australia in 2021.

Well, his success story remains a source of motivation for many aspiring cricketers who dream of achieving greatness both on and off the field.