Mohammed Siraj flaunts pricey Michael Kors sweatshirt worth Rs..

With this financial success, Siraj has been embracing a luxurious lifestyle, indulging in high-end purchases

Pic: Mohammed Siraj in pricey Michael Kors sweatshirt worth Rs..
Hyderabad: Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj, has become a household name, showcasing his incredible talent and determination in the world of cricket. Hailing from a humble background, Siraj’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable, marked by consistent performances that have earned him a coveted spot in the Indian cricket team.

The right-arm fast bowler has not only made a mark on the international stage but has also emerged as the key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His impressive skills on the field have translated into significant financial success.

Mohammed Siraj’s Net Worth

According to reports, Mohammed Siraj’s net worth has seen substantial growth, currently standing at an impressive Rs 42 crores. His main sources of income include contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, and lucrative brand endorsements.

With this financial success, Siraj has been embracing a luxurious lifestyle, indulging in high-end purchases. From lavish home to super expensive cars, everything reveals his taste for the finer things in life. The cricketer has also been spotted donning super-expensive clothes, making a statement with his fashion choices.

A recent highlight was Siraj’s New Year celebration in Cape Town, South Africa, where he posted a photo sporting a stylish beige-coloured sweatshirt from the luxurious brand Michael Kors. The price tag of this sweatshirt has caused a stir, reportedly valued at Rs 28,000. This showcases his transition from a modest background to a life of opulence.

Well, Mohammed Siraj has truly come a long way!

