Mohammed Siraj gives his medal to someone special, guess who?

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj returned to his hometown, Hyderabad, on Friday, following the victory parade and felicitation ceremony in Mumbai. Siraj was warmly welcomed by an outpouring of love and support from thousands of his fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

A massive rally was organised by Hyderabadis to celebrate their local hero. Starting from Mehdipatnam and culminating at the Eidgah grounds, the rally saw fans turning up in large numbers, capturing the joyous moments in pictures and videos that have since gone viral on social media.

Hero welcome for hometown boy Mohammed Siraj!



The scenes in the streets of Hyderabad are nothing short of magical.

These heartwarming scenes truly encapsulate the pride and admiration that Siraj has garnered from his hometown.

After the celebrations, Siraj shared a deeply personal and touching moment on Instagram. Upon reaching home, the Indian pacer handed over his World Cup medal to his mother, affectionately calling her ‘Boss’ in his Instagram story.

India’s victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29 was nothing short of spectacular. The thrilling seven-run win marked the end of a 13-year drought for an ICC World Cup trophy, bringing immense joy and pride to cricket fans across the nation.