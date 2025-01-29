Mohammed Siraj is dating popular TV actress, claims viral report

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is once again in the spotlight, this time for his alleged romantic relationship with Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Mahira Sharma.

After being previously linked with legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, a rumor that was quickly dismissed with both calling each other siblings, Siraj has now found himself at the center of new dating speculations.

A fresh report by ETimes suggests that Siraj and Mahira are “romantically involved” and are currently getting to know each other. An insider close to the duo has revealed and confirmed to the portal that they are spending time together, though neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied the reports yet.

Dating rumors between Mahira and Siraj first surfaced in November 2024 when social media users noticed that the cricketer had liked several of Mahira’s pictures on Instagram, leaving fans curious about their bond.

For the unversed, Mahira Sharma was previously in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love, but their relationship ended in 2023, following which Mahira even unfollowed Paras on Instagram.

With neither Mahira nor Siraj addressing the rumors, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the duo!