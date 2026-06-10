Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj was spotted at the airport on Tuesday evening, but this time it was not just his casual airport look that caught everyone’s attention.

In the video, Siraj can be seen walking through the airport in a light blue sweatshirt. However, fans quickly noticed the heart shaped “A” logo on his shirt and started speculating if it had any personal meaning.

The curiosity also comes at a time when Siraj’s name has been linked with a few celebrities in the past, including Mahira Sharma. Because of that, fans started wondering if the “A” on his shirt was a hint towards someone special.

Some social media users even began guessing who the lucky girl could be. However, there is no confirmation of any such connection, and the entire discussion is based only on fan speculation.

The truth is much simpler. The heart with the letter “A” is actually the logo of the fashion brand Ami Paris. So, while fans were busy decoding Siraj’s outfit, it seems like the cricketer was simply wearing a branded sweatshirt.

Still, that did not stop fans from turning a regular airport spotting into a mini mystery.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli has also been spotted wearing a similar sweatshirt with the same “A” motif, which many fans believe is a subtle nod to his wife, Anushka Sharma. Drawing comparisons, netizens have now begun wondering whether Siraj’s choice of outfit also carries a personal significance, with several users sharing theories and trying to decode the meaning behind the now-viral detail.

While there has been no official clarification from Siraj, the internet has certainly been busy connecting the dots.