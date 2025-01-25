Mohammed Siraj’s pic with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter goes viral

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, one of the most talked-about cricketers in recent times, has found himself in the spotlight again, but this time for reasons beyond the cricket field.

Amid career challenges, including being left out of India’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy and being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025, a viral photo of Siraj with legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has gone viral on social media.

Siraj and Zanai’s Photo

Zanai, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The party featured several celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Khan, Abhay Verma, and cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad. However, it was a particular photo of Zanai and Siraj from the event that caught everyone’s attention.

In the viral picture, Zanai, dressed in a stunning blue sequined dress, is seen sharing a candid and cheerful moment with Siraj, who sported a stylish black tee and jacket. Fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between the two, flooding the Instagram comments section with speculations and playful remarks.

“Are you going to marry Siraj bhaijaan?” one user asked, while another quipped, “DSP sahab is like — yaha main pigal gaya.” Some fans affectionately referred to Zanai as ‘bhabhi’ and pointed out her Instagram activity, noting that she follows the Gujarat Titans’ official account, adding fuel to the fire.

The picture has also gone viral on Reddit, with users speculating about their relationship, with titles like, “Mohammed Siraj is dating Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin sister Zanai Bhosle.”

While neither Siraj nor Zanai has commented on the rumors, the buzz around their viral photo continues to grow, keeping fans curious about their connection.

Who is Zanai Bhosle?

Zanai Bhosle, a multitalented artist, is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She is set to make her cinematic debut as Rani Sai Bhonsale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, in Sandeep Ssingh’s film, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Zanai is also an accomplished singer and dancer, having started her musical journey at the age of 10.