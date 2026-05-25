Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Lucknow for RSS cadre training camp

Bhagwat is going to be in Lucknow till Tuesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:00 am IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Lucknow: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Lucknow on a three-day visit on Sunday, May 24, to attend a residential training camp organised by the Sangh, officials said.

Bhagwat is going to be in Lucknow till Tuesday, though he will not attend any public event during his stay, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders said.

The programme, ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg – Pratham (Saamaanya)’, is a residential training camp for Swayamsevaks to increase their understanding, capability and capacity to execute tasks of nation-building, they said.

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“Such camps prepare the Swayamsevaks to devote time and effort to nation-building. Character building is also part of the process,” an RSS leader said.

The 20-day camp commenced at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Nirala Nagar on May 21 and will conclude on June 11.

“During his three-day stay, Bhagwat will participate in various programmes and interact with the trainees,” the RSS leader said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:00 am IST

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