Farooq Abdullah backs RSS leader Hosabale on dialogue with Pakistan

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, May 14, backed RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks advocating dialogue with Pakistan, saying that war was not an option.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah, a three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also welcomed former Army Chief M M Naravane backing Hosable.

“It is a very big move that the RSS leader has said that there should be talks with Pakistan, and the ex-Army chief has also backed his statement. I am glad that somebody is now thinking that war is not an option. It is the question of dialogue, which we must always have to solve our problems,” the NC president said.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday, Hosabale said people-to-people contact was key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan, and there should always be a window for dialogue.

Pakistan’s military and political leadership have lost India’s confidence, and it is time for civil society to lead the way, the RSS leader had said.

Responding to the ongoing BRICS conclave in New Delhi, Abdullah expressed hope that the grouping would help push for peace in the Middle East. He also welcomed US President Donald Trump‘s visit to China.

When asked about his response on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers downsizing their cavalcades as part of austerity measures, Abdullah said these measures are necessary to tackle the fuel crisis.

“I think it is very good. It shows that we are short of fuel, and obviously, there is a shortage. I hope everybody will reduce their cavalcade,” he said.