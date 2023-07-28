Mohan Bhagwat on three-day visit to northeast

Bhagwat landed in Guwahati on Thursday evening and headed to Aizawl to attend a programme.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in the northeast for a three-day visit.

Sources said that he may interact with Swayamsevaks and speak to participants of the Sangh Shiksha Varg (2nd year), a training camp that began on July 12 and will end on August 1 in Hojai district in Assam.

However, the detailed itinerary of the RSS Chief is yet to be known.

While returning from Aizawl, he may attend the training camp at Hojai.

RSS in a statement said that 151 Swayamsevaks from Asom Kshetra, 95 from Uttar Asom Pranta, 12 from Dakshin Asom Pranta, 4 from Arunachal Pranta, 44 from Tripura Pranta, and 6 from Manipur Pranta are participating in the training camp.

