Mohanlal teams up with Priyadarshan for his 100th film

It will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as a co-producer.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 10:53 am IST
Mohanlal
Mohanlal (Instagram)

New Delhi: Superstar Mohanlal announced his 100th film, which will also mark his another collaboration with Priyadarshan.

The duo have previously collaborated on over 40 films, including “Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), “Thalavattam” (1986), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), “Chithram” (1988), and “Vandanam”, which released in 1989.

Mohanlal shared a post on his Instagram on Saturday as he made the announcement and added a note. The actor called the upcoming project a “landmark film”. It will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as a co-producer.

Subhan Haleem

“Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me…A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close,” he wrote.

“I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told,” he added.

The filmmaker re-shared the post.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 10:53 am IST

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