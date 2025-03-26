Mohanlal’s Sabarimala puja for Mammootty triggers controversy

Kerala: Malayalam film stars Mohanlal and Mammootty are known for their strong friendship. Their friendship has sparked a big discussion onlineafter Mohanlal prayed at the Sabarimala temple for Mammootty’s good health.

Why Did the Problem Start?

The problem began when a receipt from the temple showed that Mohanlal had prayed for Mammootty. Mammootty’s real name is Muhammad Kutty, and he follows Islam. Some people said that Mohanlal shouldn’t have offered Hindu prayers for his Muslim friend, especially if Mammootty agreed to it.

O Abdullah, an influential person and former newspaper editor, said Mammootty should apologize if he had asked for these prayers. Another leader from the Sunni community, Nasar Faizy Koodathayi, agreed that it would be wrong if Mammootty had approved the prayers.

What Mohanlal Says

Mohanlal responded clearly, saying, “Mammootty is like a brother to me. What’s wrong with praying for his health?” He explained that prayers are personal and pointed out their friendship, which spans over 45 years and includes more than 55 films together.

Receipt Leaked

Mohanlal first thought someone from the temple board leaked the prayer receipt. But the temple authorities clarified later that the leak was from the copy given to the devotee, not from their office.

Rumors About Mammootty’s Health

Rumors spread that Mammootty was seriously ill with cancer. However, Mammootty’s team denied this, explaining he was taking a break during Ramzan and was fasting.