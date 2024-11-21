Mohini Dey blamed for AR Rahman’s divorce: What’s the truth?

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, shocked fans on Tuesday, November 19, with the announcement of their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. The news came through Rahman’s official note on X, where he confirmed the divorce.

AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey’s divorce

Coincidentally, celebrated bassist Mohini Dey, known for her collaborations with AR Rahman, announced her separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch, on the same day. The timing of these announcements sparked online rumors of a possible connection between the two divorces, with some social media users even blaming Mohini for Rahman and Saira’s split.

Representative denies link between divorces

As the rumors swirled, AR Rahman and Saira’s legal representative, Vandana Shah, was quick to refute any connection between the two separations. Speaking to Republic TV, she said, “There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr. Rahman made this decision on their own.”

Who is Mohini Dey?

Mohini, 29, is a renowned bass player from Kolkata and a regular performer in Rahman’s global concerts, having collaborated with him in over 40 shows. She announced her divorce in a joint Instagram post with her husband, emphasizing their mutual respect and the decision to part ways amicably.

AR Rahman’s official divorce statement

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” Rahman shared, expressing his emotions.

The couple, married since 1995, has three children together Raheema, Khatija and Ameen.