Mohit Suri reveals why it was hard getting music directors onboard for Aashiqui 2

Mumbai: Director Mohit Suri has been having a dream run at the theatre with his latest release ‘Saiyaara’. The film has been firing on all cylinders, as it breached the INR 500 crore mark worldwide, and its album is a chartbuster. Mohit is known for his musicals, so is Yash Raj Films.

So, when he joined forces with YRF, did the pressure get to him to live up to the two legacies, and deliver a chartbuster album? Mohit spoke with IANS recently in the wake of celebrations with regards to the unimaginable success of ‘Saiyaara’.

He said that he doesn’t take that pressure, and works with his blinkers on. Something of this sort also happened during the making of ‘Aashiqui 2’. That was the pressure he battled and eventually delivered a hit album.

He told IANS, “I often don’t like to take this pressure if anything else. I’ve had this same issue when I started out my career, and living up to the Vishesh film banner of musicals. Then when I was making ‘Aashiqui 2’, there was this whole pressure of living up to ‘Aashiqui’. So no established music director really wanted to be a part of it”.

“And lastly, then when you do this, I think what you need to do is focus on what you need to do right now. As the dialogue in the film says, ‘I didn’t think about what happened in the past or what’s about to happen’. You need to make music for today,” the director added.

“So I decided to do that. We had our ups and downs and still managed to make what we have made. But I really thank YRF for letting me make music the way I usually do. It’s the first time they’re working with multiple composers and multiple writers,” he further said.

“But that’s what the best part is. My producers, they saw my sense and let me be. That takes a lot of, you know, a lot of thought and a lot of grace to do that”, he concluded.